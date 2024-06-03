Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $180,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 63.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.75.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $115.15 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $147.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.33 and its 200 day moving average is $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

