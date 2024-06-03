TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Position Decreased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 219,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,681 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 1,409.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 65,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $73.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.21.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TTE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.