Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJM opened at $111.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.77. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -481.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.07.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

