Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 340 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,691,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,083,057,000 after buying an additional 725,489 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $652,409,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 51,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $47.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

