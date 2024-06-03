Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,823 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $200.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.74. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.54 and a 12-month high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.