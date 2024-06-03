Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 345 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $288.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $150.51 and a 1 year high of $295.90.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WIRE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Monday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

