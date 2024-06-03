20,000 Shares in Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM) Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lifezone Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,354,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,021,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lifezone Metals during the third quarter valued at about $31,263,000.
Lifezone Metals Trading Up 5.0 %
Lifezone Metals stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. Lifezone Metals Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lifezone Metals Company Profile
Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lifezone Metals
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- ZIM Shipping Stock Forecast, Earnings Triggers a Buy
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Hims & Hers Health Soars on Generic GLP-1 Rollout Plans
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Despite Bad Headlines, Boeing Still Wins Billion Dollar Contracts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lifezone Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifezone Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.