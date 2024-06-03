20,000 Shares in Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM) Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lifezone Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,354,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,021,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lifezone Metals during the third quarter valued at about $31,263,000.

Lifezone Metals Trading Up 5.0 %

Lifezone Metals stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. Lifezone Metals Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lifezone Metals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lifezone Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Lifezone Metals Company Profile

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

