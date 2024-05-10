Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,661 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.84. 615,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,505,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

