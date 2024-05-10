Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Raised by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,548,000 after acquiring an additional 65,006 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,098,000 after acquiring an additional 149,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $408.81. 212,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,430. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.38. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

