59,734 Shares in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. NMI makes up 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Quest Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of NMI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 426.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 42,321 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in NMI by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 205,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 142,135 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 39,091.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,664 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NMI by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

NMI Price Performance

NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 350,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $102,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 54,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $1,655,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Jones sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $102,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,763 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.