Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 18,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Sonoco Products by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.29. 922,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In related news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,076 shares of company stock valued at $749,002 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

