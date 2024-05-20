Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,995 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TMHC. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.88. The company had a trading volume of 505,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,318. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $9,894,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $9,894,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,241 shares of company stock valued at $39,537,646 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

