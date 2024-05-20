Quest Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 25.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,229,000 after buying an additional 2,767,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,612,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 840.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 971,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,023,000 after purchasing an additional 867,800 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter worth about $17,059,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,477,000 after purchasing an additional 264,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vontier Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.23. 495,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,930. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.01. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

