Quest Partners LLC Invests $1.80 Million in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Otis Worldwide makes up about 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after buying an additional 2,442,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $628,855,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,661,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,393,000 after buying an additional 135,048 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,448,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,931,000 after buying an additional 59,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,721,000 after buying an additional 494,460 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.08. 1,288,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,252. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.56 and a 200 day moving average of $91.24. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.35. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

