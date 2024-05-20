Quest Partners LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. National Fuel Gas comprises about 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 112,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 62,335 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,804,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.29. The stock had a trading volume of 358,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average is $51.12. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $57.60.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

