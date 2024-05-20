23,854 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.85.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.89. 2,915,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $74.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

