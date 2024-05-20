Quest Partners LLC Buys New Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 179,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 593,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.66. 1,932,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,537. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

