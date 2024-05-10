TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $20,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOOT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 897,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,900,000 after purchasing an additional 539,296 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after buying an additional 60,456 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 471,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after buying an additional 161,585 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after buying an additional 54,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 402,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,704 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:BOOT traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.23. 53,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,549. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average is $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 2.15. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $110.89.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.70.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

