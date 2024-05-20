Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $278,704,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,420 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 926,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,665,000 after acquiring an additional 546,969 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,958,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,600,000 after purchasing an additional 497,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,923,000 after purchasing an additional 467,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:HIG traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,475. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.42 and a 1 year high of $103.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,580 shares of company stock worth $17,711,492 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

