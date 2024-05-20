iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.2% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $523,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.6% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $532.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,168. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $534.24. The company has a market capitalization of $459.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $517.07 and a 200-day moving average of $491.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.