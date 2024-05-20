Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQCFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Equity Commonwealth makes up approximately 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quest Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Equity Commonwealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 19.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 38.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $45,072.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,126.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

EQC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 515,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,195. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.24. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

