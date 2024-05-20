Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Equity Commonwealth makes up approximately 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quest Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Equity Commonwealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 19.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 38.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $45,072.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,126.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

EQC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 515,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,195. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.24. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

