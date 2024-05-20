ClearBridge Investments Ltd Has $273.98 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,510,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,783 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 7.7% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned 0.22% of NextEra Energy worth $273,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,340,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,761,785. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $155.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $77.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

