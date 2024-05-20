Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 216.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,551 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $17,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.06.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,765 shares of company stock valued at $745,822. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.43. 2,155,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042,821. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

