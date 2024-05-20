Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 125.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 51,642 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Mizuho raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.69. 638,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,261. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.56.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

