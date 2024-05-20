Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,918 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,574,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,461,000 after acquiring an additional 92,575 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Equinix by 277.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,493,000 after purchasing an additional 90,705 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 254,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,274 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $874.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $4.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $795.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,346. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $780.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $805.61. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $672.88 and a 12-month high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.