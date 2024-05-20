Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 23,892 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. Sysco makes up approximately 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 263.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,057,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $4,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sysco by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SYY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $75.06. 2,205,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

