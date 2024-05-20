Quest Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 51,114 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Gentex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 63,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $89,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.41. 774,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,376. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNTX

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.