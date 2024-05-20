Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,028 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,708 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $156,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $321.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,346,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,821. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.39 and a 200-day moving average of $298.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.13.

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

