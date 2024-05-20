Quest Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. Marathon Oil makes up approximately 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 436,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 398,085 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 304,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 175,964 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.46. 6,113,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,436,004. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.