Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 29,369 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. SS&C Technologies comprises 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,306,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,665,000 after buying an additional 48,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.46. 537,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average is $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $65.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.