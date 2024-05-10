Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HLI. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $134.52 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $136.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,761,000 after acquiring an additional 978,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,495,000 after acquiring an additional 620,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,225,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 792,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,977,000 after purchasing an additional 286,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1,044.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 284,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after buying an additional 260,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 54.59%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

