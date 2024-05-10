NFI Group (NFI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

NFI Group (TSE: NFI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/7/2024 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – NFI Group was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2024 – NFI Group was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$15.00.

Shares of NFI opened at C$14.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. NFI Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.35 and a 1-year high of C$14.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.73.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C$0.21. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.2266807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$48,213.75. In other NFI Group news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup purchased 5,750 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,213.75. Also, Director Richard Paul Davies acquired 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.17 per share, with a total value of C$33,846.90. Insiders have acquired 64,228 shares of company stock worth $734,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

