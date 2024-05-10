E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 811 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

