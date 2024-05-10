MaxCyte, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of MaxCyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst M. Larew anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MaxCyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MaxCyte’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 91.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on MaxCyte from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MXCT opened at $4.31 on Friday. MaxCyte has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MaxCyte by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in MaxCyte by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 163,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

