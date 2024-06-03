Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $638.52 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Workday comprises approximately 2.6% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Workday worth $638,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Workday by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Workday by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,511,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 75,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Workday by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total value of $15,505,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,067,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,245,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,483,917. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.96.

Workday Stock Up 0.7 %

WDAY opened at $213.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

