Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 268,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,751 shares of company stock worth $4,520,024 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,393,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,657 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 178.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW opened at $282.82 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $157.85 and a twelve month high of $286.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.