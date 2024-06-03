Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Short Interest Down 13.6% in May

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,500 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the April 30th total of 840,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on AIT shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

In other news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth $336,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after purchasing an additional 83,585 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 625,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,009,000 after buying an additional 32,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 121,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,152,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

AIT stock opened at $193.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.98. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $122.24 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

