Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,828 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corning by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $667,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,450 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,039,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,856,000 after purchasing an additional 232,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $296,054,000 after buying an additional 146,807 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $37.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.28.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

