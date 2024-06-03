FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.09.

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $124.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.49. The company has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

