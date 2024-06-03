FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 673.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after purchasing an additional 150,898 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after acquiring an additional 419,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $683,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $313.67 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 871.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.07 and its 200-day moving average is $294.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.95.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

