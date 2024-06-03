iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Up 11.1% in May

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

ENZL stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENZL. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 189,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 793.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 143,685 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

