Winslow Capital Management LLC Buys 466,389 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 110.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,936 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,389 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.8% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Netflix worth $432,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $642.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $276.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $610.04 and a 200 day moving average of $557.57. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $664.25.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,051 shares of company stock valued at $29,400,780 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.00.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

