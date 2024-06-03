Winslow Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 84,940 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.5% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $368,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $205,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,994,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.64.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $963.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,051.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,027.68. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

