Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 351,559 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 413.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,559 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.13% of International Paper worth $15,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 14.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 73,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $45.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IP. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

