CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Holdings Lowered by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $88.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRE. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

