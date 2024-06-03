H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,300 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 722,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $1,746,673.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $1,746,673.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $349,071.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,324.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,188 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 88.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 123.9% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 227,055 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 82,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE FUL opened at $79.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $84.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.36.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

