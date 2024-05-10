Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Fair Isaac worth $185,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FICO stock opened at $1,286.78 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $739.61 and a 12 month high of $1,349.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,224.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,167.70.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,224.40.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

