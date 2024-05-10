PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,761 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.87% of PTC worth $181,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in PTC by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of PTC by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $180.00 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.61 and a 1-year high of $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.18. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

