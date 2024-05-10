Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,249,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $187,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Onsemi by 26.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,306,000 after buying an additional 1,200,723 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,272,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,108,000 after purchasing an additional 817,237 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,755,000 after purchasing an additional 171,432 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Onsemi by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,845,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,475,000 after purchasing an additional 75,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Onsemi by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,701,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average is $74.28. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

