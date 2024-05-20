Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $571.93 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $571,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.54. The company had a trading volume of 914,194 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

